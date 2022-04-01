Nancy J. Youndt, 94, of Ephrata, formerly of Fivepointville and raised in Denver, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Fairmount Homes Inc.
She was born in Denver daughter of Robert Reider and was the wife of the late Donald H. Youndt who passed away in 2017.
A graduate of Denver High School, she was a member of St. John's UCC, Denver and Order of Eastern Star, Ephrata. She enjoyed fishing on the Delaware Bay.
Nancy is survived by 2 sons, Charles "Bob" Youndt, husband of Betsy of Brownstown, and D. Craig Youndt, partner of Joan Kelly of Hampstead, NC; 3 grandchildren, Brook, wife of Alexander Necker, Brody Youndt, husband of Kristen, Blake Youndt; and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 siblings and a grandson, Brett Youndt.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Bradley Haws officiating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com