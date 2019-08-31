Nancy J. Welk, 89, formerly of Lancaster and Elkton, MD, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Calvert Manor Health Care Center, Rising Sun, MD. She was the wife of Elwood H. "Woody" Welk, Jr. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Howard Scott and Kathryn Esther Rodenhiser Pickell.
She was a member of Nottingham Presbyterian Church. Nancy was employed as a computer tech for Amoco Chemical Company. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, and crocheting.
Surviving beside her husband Woody are 4 children, Rick (Jake) Welk, Judy Kolessar, Monica (Connie) Kolessar, and Joann (Ronnie) Schorah; 3 grandchildren, Nicole Schorah (Marc) Scheld, Ronnie (Keri) Schorah, Katie Schorah (Ryan) Tribuani; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard E. Pickell.
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.