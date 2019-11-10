Nancy J. Wagner, 72, of Milford, DE, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Myrtle (Witmer) Teufel. Nancy was the wife of Philip Wagner with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage this past September 3rd.
Nancy was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1965. She retired from Traditional Country Crafts. She enjoyed knitting, baking, her cats, dogs, and horses. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband Philip, are four children, Steven Wagner, husband of Lisa of Milford, DE, Ryan Wagner, husband of Tania of Mount Joy, Mindy Swinehart, wife of Shane of Lancaster and Holly Foy, wife of Paul of Elizabethtown; ten grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a sister, Connie Shireman, wife of John of Mount Joy.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lindsey Wagner.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Financial Assistance Charity Care, 1500 Market Street, UM 600, Philadelphia, PA 19102. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com