Nancy J. Vital

Nancy Baker Vital passed away Jun 27, 2023 at St. Anne's Home in Columbia, PA.
Born January 8, 1930, she was the daughter of Nathan and Jennie Steele Baker and was the last surviving sibling of 17 children.
Nancy was always into fashion and wanted to always look her best. Shopping was her passion. Her wardrobe was legendary. She loved talking about and being with her children and watching our Phillies.
She is survived by daughter Lisa Winner Haas, wife of Earl Haas; four sons and their wives, Anthony "Nick" and Debbie (Barto) Vital; Michael Robin and Marsha (Graffius) Vital; Neal and Barbara (Houck) Vital; and Christopher and Ella (Baham) Vital; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Anthony D. Vital, her husband of 50 years, passed away April 20, 2001. Her partner of 17 years, Paul Reincke, passed away November 9, 2020.
Our family would like to extend a BIG thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Anne's Home as well as the Hospice nurses for their outstanding care and understanding. You are all angels!
Private interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
