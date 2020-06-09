Nancy J. Stoner, 85, peacefully went home with her Lord and savior on June 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster, November 5, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harry H. Stoner and Luella (Brubaker) Stoner. She grew up in Conestoga, graduated from Penn Manor High School, and after retiring from Kerr Glass Mfg., was a 20 year resident of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. She especially enjoyed traveling, swimming, and anything purple.
Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Judy Stoner, Conestoga; her brother and sister-in-law Harry R. and Rhoda Stoner, Lititz; granddaughter Emily Jackson, and two grandsons, Jesse and Joel Stoner; 2 nephews, 2 nieces and several great nephews and nieces. Nancy was kind and loving and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Nancy was a member of Bethel E. C. Church in Conestoga. Her final resting place will be Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Village Manor in Brethren Village, and of Hospice Community Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethel E. C. Church, 3716 Main St., Conestoga, PA 17516 or Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster