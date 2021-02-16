Nancy J. "Nan" Stevens

On 02/13/2021, the Lord sent his angels to bring Nancy home. Nancy was 83 years old and a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown. She had looked forward to the day she could stand with God and she is now celebrating. She had suffered a three year, hard fought and painful battle with cancer and her earthly body had finally failed. As hard as this is, we can celebrate knowing that she is at peace and with her Heavenly Father.
Nancy was the daughter of the late David Elmer Good and Ethel (Fair) Good. She was the wife of John E. Stevens with whom she had celebrated 63 years of marriage in 2020.
Nan graduated in 1955 from Elizabethtown High School. While in high school, she was a great athlete, playing field hockey and cheerleading. She later went on to work for the American Association of Meat Processors of Elizabethtown for 50 years, retiring in 2015. In 2000, she received the Outstanding Service Award from AAMP. She loved her job, the people she worked with, and enjoyed going to convention every year.
She enjoyed traveling, spending time at their cabin, "Camp Scurvy" in Mifflin County and collecting angels. She spent many years on various bowling teams at Clearview Lanes where she made many lifelong friends. Nan loved watching sports and especially loved following the Duke men's basketball team, Coach K, the Green Bay Packers and the Little League World Series. She also loved cooking and baking for her family and was always proud to say her dishes were "made with love." Above all, she cherished the time spent with family. Nan had such a good heart and truly loved everyone.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children: Randy Stevens, married to Lori of Mount Joy; Joy Harnly of Elizabethtown; Bryan Stevens of Columbia; Terri Olweiler, married to David of Mount Joy; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Sandy Reinhold, married to Barry of Elizabethtown; Louise Fink, married to Larry of Lititz. She was predeceased by three sisters: Pauline Miller, Peg Geib, and Doris Treichler.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and caregivers at Penn State Hershey Medical Center and Hospice that had taken such good care of her.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Funeral services will be private. Interment in Good's Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Cancer Association at 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105, or at www.kidneycancer.org. Online condolences may be sent through www.sheetzfuneralhome.com