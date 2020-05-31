Nancy J. Kulp, 87, of Manheim, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Mount Joy Township, Nancy was the daughter of the late Clarence and Esther (Ginder) Greiner. She was the loving wife of Jay "Red" Richard Kulp who died in 1999. Nancy helped alongside her husband on the family farm and later retired from the Manheim Auto Auction. She enjoyed flower gardening, and taking trips with her husband to the mountains where they would ride motorcycle and go snowmobiling.
Surviving are three daughters; Bonnie Kulp-Lundy, of Dornsife, PA, Donna wife of Timothy Gutshall, of Elizabethtown, Londa Kulp-Cook, of Manheim, four grandchildren, Ian husband of Jill Lundy, Erin wife of Harry Hepworth, Shanan and Kara Cook, six great-grandchildren, Teagan, Cadence, Steve Hepworth, Carolyn Kopenhaver, Maura and Addy Lundy, and a great-great-grandson Sawyer K. Preceding her in death are four siblings.
Nancy's family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Pleasant View Retirement Community and Hospice & Community Care for their acts of kindness and support.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Chiques Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Nancy's memory to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.