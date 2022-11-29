Nancy J. Kautz, 77, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing & Rehabilitation. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Lillian Dillman High.
Nancy worked in the bakery department for Weaver Markets, Denver. She was a member of Millport Mennonite Church, Leola. Nancy enjoyed going on bus trips, camping, reading, listening to music, and puzzles. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Michael husband of Kathy Kautz, North Augusta, SC, Linda Kautz, York, Robert husband of Jessica Kautz, Manheim, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister, Marlene High, and three brothers, Eugene husband of Betty, Marvin husband of Eloise, and Raymond husband of Anita High. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn High.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy's Graveside service at Erb Mennonite Cemetery, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. There will be a viewing that morning at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim from 11:00 AM until the time of service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
A living tribute »