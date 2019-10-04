Nancy J. Johnson

Nancy J. (Bard) Johnson, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Friday, August 8, 1947 in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Bard, Jr. and Mabel (Anderson) Bard. She was married 41 years to Leon P. Johnson, Sr., who passed away in December 2014.
Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Donegal High School. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marietta. She was a fan of the Orioles, Phillies and Eagles, and was a Harry Potter aficionado. Nancy enjoyed watching Jeopardy and the Golden Girls, playing POGO games online and also had a great sense of humor.
Surviving are two sons: Leon P. Johnson, Jr. of Landisville and William R. Johnson and fiance' Angie of Columbia; a granddaughter Morgan A. Johnson and a grandson Anthony R. Geiter; and a brother David C. Bard and wife Margie of Lewes, DE.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Special Olympics Lancaster County, PO Box 7442, Lancaster, PA 17604-7442.