Nancy J. Heath

Nancy Jane (Liechti) Heath, 93, of Calvary Homes, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Wertheimer) Liechti. Nancy has been reunited in Heaven with her loving husband of 72 years, the late L. Jerome Heath, who died last year.
Nancy started playing the violin at a very young age and in her childhood and teenage years, she used her musical skill to bless many. During her youth, she was a member of the Chicago Jr. Symphony and several evangelistic musical groups. A 1955 graduate of Moody Bible Institute, Nancy partnered with her husband, Jerry, in music ministry and as a pastor's wife, committed her life to serving the Lord. For many years she taught a women's Sunday School class at Calvary Church. Nancy sang in the church choir and played in the church orchestra. She also enjoyed writing poetry and gifting family with her beautiful embroidery pieces and lovingly sewn quilts. A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, she most recently resided at Calvary Homes where she cherished the fellowship of her dear friends.
Nancy is survived by her children: Jill Lesperance of Montrose, CO; Cheryl Murr of Lititz; Mark Heath husband of Tricia of Newport, PA; and Karen Hanselman, wife of Ben, of Manheim. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her grandson, Cory Lesperance, and her three sisters, Ruby Pribble, Elizabeth (Betty) Bonner, and Phyllis Wagner.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601, in the fellowship hall on the 2nd floor of the Hamilton House complex. Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 10 AM until 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Calvary Homes Benevolence Fund at 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com