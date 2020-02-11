Nancy J. Gentzler, 87, of Country Meadows, Leader Heights went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William R. Gentzler who passed away on July 9, 2009. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Sherman G. and Edna F. Ryan Greider. She was an inspector for Bendix Corp. for 19 years and also for Wyeth Laboratories for 14 years before her retirement in 1988. She was a member of Freysville Emmanuel UCC and enjoyed traveling; baking, especially making sand-tarts and she loved her cat Billy.
The Family would like to thank Country Meadows for the wonderful care that was given to her.
She is survived by one grandson: Garrett D. (Angela) Kistler. One sister: Betty A. Greider Morris. One nephew: Paul A. Morris. One niece: Linda Yohn Warner. Great-nieces: Sarah G. (Cory) Riese and Samantha G. Warner Musser. One great-great-niece: Isabella M. Musser. She was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Dr. Leon C. Via, III, officiating. Viewing from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Interment in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society, 3886 Ridgewood Rd., York, PA 17406 or Lifesong Hospice, 3880 TecPort Dr., Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111. To send an online condolence, visit:
