Nancy J. Garber, 86, of Manheim, passed away at home on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Clarence and Aletha Artus Adair. She was the loving wife of the late Harry B. Garber who passed away in 2019.
Retired in 1993, Nancy was a clerical worker for the former NCR, Mount Joy. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim and the Rambling Roses Camping Club, where she traveled to 49 states.
Surviving is a son, Darrell husband of Janice Garber of Manheim, two daughters: Debra Waters of Mount Joy, Denise wife of Bruce Rettew of Manheim; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Adair.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral
A living tribute »