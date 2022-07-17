Nancy J. Fry, 95, passed away on July 12, 2022 at the Glen at Willow Valley Communities. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Russell R. Fry to whom she was married for 67 years until his passing in 2017. Born in Shamokin, PA she was the daughter of the late Willis and Emma (Allvord) McCoy.
She was a member of Grace Community Church in Willow Street, PA.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane Dick (wife of Randall) and a special grandson, Brandon, all of Willow Street, PA; and a brother, Richard McCoy, of Delaware.
A graveside service will be held at the Odd Fellow's Cemetery, 2400 Trevorton Rd., Coal Township, PA 17866 on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Northumberland Christian School, 351 5th St., Northumberland, PA 17857. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
