Nancy J. Foltz, 82, of Columbia passed away on January 27, 2023. She was born in Columbia to the late Silas and Isabelle Hartman. Nancy was a graduate of Columbia High School and Lancaster General Nursing School. She was a Registered Nurse for Lancaster General Hospital, was a charge nurse at the former Columbia Hospital, and also worked as a private duty nurse. Nancy was a Sunday School teacher at the Washington Boro Church of God for over forty years, teaching grades three through six. Nancy was a member of the Washington Boro Manor Lions Club Ladies Auxiliary as well as a member of the local AARP group in Columbia. Nancy had a passion for playing the piano, oil painting, raising azaleas, watching birds, and following Penn State football. During her 56 years of marriage, she enjoyed taking bus trips and traveling with her husband Don.
Nancy leaves behind her children Barb, wife of Bill Armstrong of Lancaster, Donald Jr., husband of Christy Foltz of Millersville; four grandchildren, Mrs. Amy Rebuck (Matt) of Middletown, Julie Armstrong of Lancaster, and Daniel and Caroline Foltz of Millersville, her siblings, Sylvia Mundis of York, John Hartman of York Haven, and Debra Lebzelter of Mount Joy; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald H. Foltz and her sister Audrey DiCostanzo.
A viewing for Nancy will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home in Columbia. Interment will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
A living tribute »