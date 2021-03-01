Nancy J. Duke Bender Rineer, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing, Lititz. She was the wife of the late Chester M. Bender, who passed away in March of 1977 and Walter L. Rineer, who passed away in October of 2007. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Roy E. and Naomi Spang Duke. Nancy worked as an assembler at KD Tools before her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Mountville and enjoyed going to the Women's Group at the Salvation Army, the Millersville Senior Center, and her family.
She is survived by four grandchildren: Jason Bender, Jennifer Jones, Derrick Bender and Sabrina Vigil. Eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son: Chester L. Bender and one daughter: Linda L. Jones. Two brothers and four sisters.
The Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
