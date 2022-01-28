Nancy J. Bush, (Grossman), 85, of Bowmansville, PA passed away at home on Wednesday of natural causes. She was assisted by the heroes of Hospice and Community Care. A special thanks to her private personal care aide, Jacqueline, who came to this country 20 years ago from Liberia.
Nancy met her husband Ronald Bush, Sr. on Cotton Street in Reading, PA. They attended Reading High. He preceded her in death in 2014, after 60 years of marriage. She retired from Graco Metal Products in Elverson as a quality control inspector. She was a 2-time cancer survivor. Hosting the family on Christmas Eve was a tradition she relished for over 40 years.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald, Jr. (Lori) of Mohnton, and David (Lisa) of New Holland. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of cards and flowers, donations can be made in her memory, and Jacqueline’s honor, to https//fonatifootball.com
No services will be held at this time.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
