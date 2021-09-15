Nancy J. Boswa, 96, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Boswa who preceded her in death in 1989. A lifelong Columbia resident, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Elsie Mae Lively Fox.
Nancy was well known throughout Columbia. For many years she could be found working the meat and candy counters at Lively's Corner Store, at 5th and Cherry Streets. An avid walker, Nancy prowled the streets of Columbia in the wee small hours of the morning. Known for her quick wit and sharp tongue, Nancy was a kind and generous person. A great cook, she made the best rice pudding and pineapple upside down cake, along with other recipes enjoyed by her family and friends. She travelled often, having been in all 48 contiguous states. Many a great memory and good laugh were created with Nancy.
She was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where she participated in the 300 Club, the Altar Rosary Society and helped to maintain the Saint John Neumann Shrine.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Gerlitzki; four grandchildren: Ronald L. Eck, Jr., Jodie Eck, Krista Kruszon and Joseph Gerlitzski; three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and sister Janetta, wife of John Wolf, Sr. She also is survived by her beloved Stella. Her daughter Joanne Eck, granddaughter Kimberly Ann Eck, and siblings, Clifford, Donald and James preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Grab, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Friends may view at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Flowers will be accepted. However, if desired, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
