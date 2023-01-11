Nancy J. Albright, 90, of Millersville, passed away on January 6, 2023.
She was the wife of the late John H. Albright, who passed away in 1994. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Norman E. and Gracetta M. Whitman Creamer.
Nancy had worked as a secretary for the RCA Corporation for 10 years.
She enjoyed reading, swimming, and sewing.
Nancy is survived by her sons: John H. Albright, Jr. of Pequea and Richard E. married to Donna Albright of Willow Street; her 2 granddaughters: Veronica G. and Emily R. Albright, and her 7 great grandchildren: Austin, Alana, Autumn, Lucy, Layla, Lakelynn, and Frankie.
Services are private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »