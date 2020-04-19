Nancy I. Leas, 68, of Ironville, passed peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Elmer "Pete" Leas with whom she was married 45 years. Born in Red Lion, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Daisy Frey Tome.
Nancy was employed and enjoyed many years at the Manheim Auto Auction, especially the high line days. An avid reader, she was most content spending time at home with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Peggy Campbell; Michele Arment; Daniel Leas; grandchildren, Amanda, Michael, Justin, Spencer, William, Jordan; sisters, Betty wife of the late Dale Swope; Brenda, wife of Tyrone Yohe; Marg Lake; and Barbara, wife of Jim Warner. She was preceded in death by her son Carl "Butchie" Smith, and siblings Joan Kohler and Donald Tome.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at the Ironville Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Anthony Swamy, officiating. In lieu of flowers and at Nancy's request, please consider an act of kindness to a neighbor or friend.
