After a lengthy illness, Nancy I. Glick, 85, of 815 Purples Lane, Columbia, PA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was the wife of the late Elmer Glick and the late Joseph Sweikert. She was a member of Wrightsville Assembly of God.
Nancy is survived by four children: Keith Sweikert, Kristie Frey, Karren Wonders, and Kevin Sweikert, a brother: Woodrow Landis, and 11 grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m at Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange St., Wrightsville, PA.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
