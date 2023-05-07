Nancy Henwood LeFever Hampton was born January 26, 1925 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Norma Henwood LeFever and Roy B. LeFever. She was the youngest of four children with siblings Betty Jane (LeFever) Gibson, Stanton B. LeFever and Betty (Toth) Spencer (stepsister) (all deceased).
She attended the public school system in Lancaster and graduated in 1942 from J.P. McCaskey High School. During World War II, she worked for three years at the Hamilton Watch Company. As a result, she was able to self-fund her own college education. She initially attended Millersville State University and then went on to graduate from Catawba College (Salisbury, North Carolina) with a Bachelor of Arts in both sociology and psychology. Following graduation, she worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Child Welfare in Bloomsburg, PA.
Despite her busy work schedule, she was able to return weekends to Lancaster where she was an active part of the music program at First Presbyterian Church. There, she continued her friendship with the Hampton family. And, on September 15, 1950, she married Ormond Hampton. Right after the wedding, the newlyweds moved to Princeton, NJ, where Ormond began his studies at Princeton Theological Seminary. Following Ormond's graduation from Princeton, the couple began serving various pastorates in the Presbyterian denomination. Nancy continued in her chosen field and worked as the Director of Social Services for the Central Pennsylvania Presbyterian Homes, Psychiatric Social Worker at the Altoona General Hospital, Director of Social Services at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, and other professional affiliations.
In 1986, the couple moved to Cape Coral, FL, where Ormond served various interim pastorates and Nancy became the Director of the North Fort Myers Senior Center and volunteered in leading senior programs at Faith Presbyterian Church. Several years after Ormond's death in 2008, Nancy moved to Powder Springs, GA, to live with her daughter, Hollyann (Mrs. John C. DerCola) and son-in-law, John C. DerCola. Nancy died a peaceful death at home on April 24, 2023 at the age of 98, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Hollyann, and two sons: Thomas (wife: Susan) who resides in San Diego, CA and Timothy who resides in Ft. Myers, FL. Nancy is also survived by five grandsons, four great-grandsons, eight nieces and seven nephews, all of whom have enriched her life.
Memorial Services of Celebration will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, PA on June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. with internment there in the Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, Honey Brook, PA 19344. Nancy's hope: "NEITHER SORROW OR WEEPING TAKE, BUT LOVE EACH OTHER FOR MY SAKE".