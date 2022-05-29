Nancy H. Shaub, 79, of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Mildred Etter Herr. She was a 1960 graduate of Penn Manor High School. Nancy was the loving wife of Frank J. Shaub, Jr. and they would have observed their 62nd Wedding Anniversary in October of this year.
Nancy and her husband operated and owned Frank Shaub, Jr. Printing, Manheim. Throughout the years Nancy was a volunteer, and devoted advocate, helping with the Longs Park Amphitheater Foundation. In her early years she and Frank loved to ride bicycles; but in her later years she loved to travel to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton to observe the wonder and beauty of nature which she deeply loved.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Frank, is a granddaughter, Jolene Amber wife of Josy Ayala of Ephrata, three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Patsy Williams of Mount Joy. Preceding her in death is a son, Blaine Robert Shaub, and a sister, Jane R. Brubaker.
The family will receive friends at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Nancy's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or Longs Park Amphitheater Foundation, 313 West Liberty Street, Suite 235, Lancaster, PA 17603.