Nancy H. Seachrist, 88, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Savior on March 6, 2023. She was the beloved wife of William E. Seachrist, Jr. with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Florence B. (Aberts) Groff.
Nancy was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. She was employed by Bell Telephone as a telephone operator and worked at Hamilton Watch where she timed watches.
She was a member of Calvary Church of Lancaster.
Nancy dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. She was a tireless advocate for her son who was born with Down Syndrome and founded the Lancaster County chapter of LARC (Lancaster Association for Retarded Children) now known as The ARC. She volunteered with her church's disability ministry. People who had special needs were always dear to her heart. She loved crafting, gardening, collecting antique dolls, cooking, and hosting family dinners. Nancy also enjoyed tracing her genealogy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Kathy Kline (Bradley), Susan Haas (Frank), William E. Seachrist III (Lori); four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Joseph Seachrist and by her siblings, Ray and Earl Davis and Tom, Bill, Harry, and Jean Groff.
Funeral Services were held privately with interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: American Heart Association or American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to The Arc of Lancaster Lebanon, 116 W. Airport Rd., Suite A, Lititz, PA 17543.
