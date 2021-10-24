Nancy H. Lorenston, age 85, passed away peacefully at Mt. Hope Retirement Community on October 18, 2021. Born in Christiana, she was the daughter of the late William B. Axe and Dorothy E. (Wright) Axe. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, William C. Axe, Herbert Axe and Robert Axe.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Lorenston of Lancaster, a daughter, Debra A. Kruger of Willow Street, a son Michael E. Long of Lancaster, and a sister Bette A. Axe, of Lancaster.
She was a member of the First Church of God and the Salvation Army. She was a housekeeper for the courthouse and private homes.
In her free time, Nancy enjoyed making baskets and giving them to her friends, and she also enjoyed cooking and baking and watching “Rejoicing in the Lord and “David Jeremiah.” But above all, she relished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy’s funeral service at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, the 26th of October at 11:00AM. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins.
Interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster.
