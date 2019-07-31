Nancy H. Hershey, 99, formerly of Millersville and Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at the Mennonite Home, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Lyndon, PA at her home on July 6, 1920 she was the widow of George B. Hershey, Jr., to whom she was married for 50 years in 1993. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and overseas and vacationing at the Jersey shore. She was the daughter of the late Ira K. and Harriet B. Biechler Herr.
Nancy graduated in 1938 from West Lampeter High School and Temple University in 1942, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology. She worked for Lancaster General Hospital as a Registered Medical Technologist. Her first job was the head of the chemistry department at Lancaster General Hospital. Later she worked part time at Heart Haven, LGH Blood Bank and for an internist. From 1976–2016, she was a volunteer at LGH.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served as an usher and sang in the choir, a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority; was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 28 years and volunteered at Landis Valley Museum in the gift shop and at special events. Nancy was a charter member of the Lancaster Silver Threads, taking numerous trips with them. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, needlework, reading, playing bridge, crossword puzzles, attending public sales and refinishing furniture.
She is survived by her children, Harriet A., wife of Franklin M. Slonneger and George B. Hershey III, husband of Pamela R. Hershey, all of Lancaster, PA, and five grandchildren: Heather L. Hershey, Scott D. Hershey, Eric A., Mark A., and Todd M. Slonneger, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen F. Doughty and her brother, I. Richard Herr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy's Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with The Pastor Tasha Genck Morton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service during the luncheon. A private interment will take place at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the American Red Cross, 430 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family thanks the nurses at the Mennonite Home for their care and compassion.
