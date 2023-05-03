Nancy H. Doyle, 91, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Sara Witmer High. Nancy was the loving wife of the late Roland L. (Ron) Doyle who passed away in 2005. She was a secretary for 38 years at Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster before retiring in 1988. Nancy was a member of St. Edward's Episcopal Church, Lancaster where she volunteered as an Administrator for many years.
Her graveside service and interment will be in St. Edward's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, Lancaster, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
