Nancy H. Beiler, 97, of 99 Witmer Rd., Lancaster, entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at home. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Aaron M. and Hannah Hertzler Beiler. A domestic worker, Miss Beiler was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving: siblings, Katie B. Beiler, Hannah H. Stoltzfoos, both Lancaster, Fannie B. wife of Samuel F. King, Ronks, and Aaron H. husband of Rachel Beiler, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by: siblings, David Beiler, Salome Fisher, Benjamin, Mary, Elizabeth, Lydia Beiler, and an infant brother.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the home of Ben & Elizabeth Beiler, 63 Witmer Rd., Lancaster. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
