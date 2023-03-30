Nancy G. Winsett-Hinks, 97, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at her residence. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late George and Pearl (Lutz) Germer. Nancy was the wife of the late Harry H. Hinks who passed away on March 25, 2014.
Nancy attended the former Mount Joy High School. She retired from the former AMP, Inc. working as a machine operator. Nancy previously worked at various restaurants as a waitress and bartender. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mount Joy. Nancy enjoyed baking and making wedding cakes. She also enjoyed doing crafts and camping at the Circle M.
Nancy is survived by six children, Alma Soult, wife of Ben of Mount Joy, Bonnie Malone, wife of Herbert of Elizabethtown, Marilyn Hake, wife of Timothy of Columbia, Richard Winsett of Bainbridge, Joan Warner, wife of Richard of Columbia, and John Winsett, husband of Tami of York; twenty seven grandchildren; seventy one great-grandchildren; forty one great-great-grandchildren; and three brothers, George Germer of Elizabethtown, Donald Germer, husband of Hazel of Mount Joy, and Barry G. Germer of Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jesse Winsett, Jr. and Thomas G. Winsett; a step-daughter, Kathryn Owens; two brothers, Frederick and Thomas Germer; and a sister, Joan Bailey.
A funeral service honoring Nancy's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 209 S. Market St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com