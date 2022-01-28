Nancy G. Schlossman, 84, of Leola, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Roland S. and Jane L. Peters Knopp. Nancy was a quality inspector for HDJ Company, Lancaster for 13 years before her retirement in 1999 and she enjoyed crafts.
She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Ann (Robin) Frame, Manheim and Suzanna Merry. Five grandsons and eight great-grandchildren. Also, numerous nephews and nieces which includes: Sue Spickler and Vicki Peoples. She was preceded in death by two sons: William G. Shuman and Robert Charles. One daughter: Lynn M. Heisey. Two sisters: Joanne Dommel and Jacqueline Snow.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call for a viewing from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
