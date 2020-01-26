Nancy F. (Schroll) Rutherford, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Lancaster. Born Saturday, March 24, 1934 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Mary E. (Heck) Schroll. She was the wife of James E. Rutherford who passed away in May 2019.
Nancy was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ for 70 years. A 1952 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, she was employed by Household Financial and Beneficial, and worked as an aide for Elizabethtown Area School District. She loved Duke Basketball, and named all of her dogs "Duke". Nancy also enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
She is survived by two sons: Keith E. Rutherford of Elizabethtown and Kent W. Rutherford of Belvidere, IL; four grandchildren: Derek Boyer (Jamie) of Elizabethtown; Darla Boyer (Adam) of Harrisburg; Brandon Rutherford (Gretchen) of Machesney Park, IL and Ryan Rutherford of Belvidere, IL and four great-grandchildren: Evan, Colton, Easton and Carson. She was predeceased by a daughter Linda E. Boyer.
Services and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown 717-367-1543.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
A living tribute »