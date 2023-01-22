Nancy Elaine Usner, 86, of Lititz, peacefully joined the angels on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by family and the loving staff at Oregon House. Born in Warwick Township, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Erb II and Viola (Rambler) Erb. She leaves behind her beloved husband of almost 68 years, Karl L. Usner.
Nancy was an amazing homemaker, gardener, seamstress and a gifted artist. She loved to laugh and spend time with her friends and family at the beach, Potter County and Alaska. Nancy was an active member at St. Paul Lutheran Church and had a special relationship with her Lord and Savior. She worked in the kitchen at Luther Acres for 10 years and volunteered at Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her husband Karl, Nancy is survived by 4 children: Dennis Usner, Douglas Usner, Diane McCurdy (Joseph), Dora Miller (James); granddaughter Jessica Wright (Edward), and great-grandchildren Jyra and Keon Bissell. She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas H. Erb III and sister Arlene Cross.
Services for Nancy will be at 11 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, with a viewing to begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Machpelah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's name can be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or St. Paul Lutheran Church. To leave an online condolence, to watch "Live Stream" of the funeral (viewable at any time) and for more information, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com