Nancy Elaine ("Nan") Netscher, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022 at Moravian Manor Communities, where she lived with her husband, C. Nat Netscher. During her final illness, she wrote the following summary of what she felt was most meaningful in her life.
"I was born at home in Lititz, PA, on April 4, 1936, to Helen (Eshleman) and Tom Dussinger. My father sat outside in the car to await the arrival of his second daughter, me. He wanted a boy, of course, but he loved me just the same. As a young girl and into my teens, I loved to dance and took lessons in tap and ballet and performed on the stage of the old Colonial Theater in Lancaster. I wanted to be a prima ballerina, but after nine years of dedication to this art form, I decided that I didn't want to devote my whole life to dancing."
"After graduating from Lititz High School (now Warwick) in 1954, I got a job at WGAL-TV as a secretary to the Promotion Manager. It was exciting to meet the personalities I had seen on TV and to be part of a relatively new medium. A year later an "older man," Nat Netscher, was hired as the assistant Promotion Manager. A year after that, we were married. It's been almost 66 years since we said "I do."
"I joined the Jaynecees, a service organization complementing the Jaycees of which Nat was a member. We were blessed with two children, Beth and Tom. I was happy to stay home with them during their younger years. Once they were in school, I started working outside the home and thoroughly enjoyed my position at Franklin & Marshall College in the Steinman College Center. I've been a member of Highland Presbyterian Church for many years and volunteered in the nursery and the kitchen. For 25 years I delivered food for Meals on Wheels, starting in Lancaster and then in Lititz. Reading for the blind on the Radio Information Network was fun and rewarding. I also delivered mail to the patients at Moravian Manor."
"My proudest moments were watching Tom graduate from high school and winning several awards and Beth graduating magna cum laude from Millersville University."
"Traveling with Nat through Europe and visiting places I had read about were some of the best times in my life. Closer to home were many enjoyable times I spent playing cards with women with whom I went to school from first grade through graduation. I treasure those friendships. I leave behind my dear husband, daughter Beth, my sister Jane Sherts and many nieces and nephews whom I love and treasure. Our son, Tom, died in 1985. I hope I see him again."
"If you would like to remember me by donating to Hospice and Community Care and/or the Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, I would appreciate it."
A memorial service to celebrate Nan's life will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Attendees are invited to the reception in Fellowship Hall to greet the family and have a light luncheon immediately following the service. Interment was private at Conestoga Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
