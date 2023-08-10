Nancy E. Suloff October 28, 1955 - July 29, 2023

Nancy E. Suloff, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 29, 2023, at home in Bellefonte, PA after a four-month battle with cancer. Nancy was born October 28, 1955, in Yeagertown, PA the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Grace Zeager Harman.
Nancy is survived by her husband Tim, formerly of Lewistown, PA. Also surviving is her sister Sharon Harman Skillman, married to George Skillman of Port Deposit, MD and two nephews, Peter Skillman, DE and Phillip Skillman, VA also, five grand-nephews and a sister-in-law, Cindy Suloff of Exton, PA.
Nancy and Tim spent 42 years in Lancaster, PA after they were married. In 2015 they moved to Bellefonte, PA to enjoy fly fishing and Penn State sports. Nancy especially loved going to PSU Men's Hockey games.
Nancy graduated from Penn Highlands High School in 1973. She spent 28 years at Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, then finished her Lancaster career at the BCF Group as an Employee Benefits Specialist. After moving to Bellefonte, PA she started her own business, AIM Business Solutions, LLC and was loved by all her clients. Nancy prided herself on going the extra mile for her clients. She was very active in her church and along with Tim had a budget counseling ministry, helping over 3,000 people manage money according to Biblical principles.
Nancy was laid to rest at the Zion Cemetery in Bellefonte on August 3, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a future time. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Memorial contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Centre Region, 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823.
