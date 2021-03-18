Nancy E. Shuffelbottom, 67, a beloved mother and wife, of Columbia, gained her wings on Monday March 8, 2021. She was born on January 6, 1954 in York, PA to the late John and Tiny Nace. Nancy would like you to know she is moving on and up. The new position has its perks, reunion with family, friends, dogs, and cats. She will once again be able dance, read, and drink a lot of iced tea.
In her free time, she enjoyed watching Penn State football, listening to music, and going to her home away from home at her family's cabin to become one with nature.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert E. Shuffelbottom of Columbia; her son, Shawn M. Shuffelbottom, husband of Jessica L. Shuffelbottom of New providence; her sister Wanda D. Wayne of York. Nancy is preceded in death by her sister, Joyce L. Klinestever, and brother, Clayton E. Nace.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held privately with family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Penn State Four Diamond Fund.