Nancy Biechler, 73, a good and faithful servant, was called home to her eternal reward while residing at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center June 11, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, PA. on Sept. 2, 1949, Nancy was the oldest of four daughters to her parents, the late Richard and Nancy Frey. Nancy and her husband, George, also a resident of Phoebe Berks, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December of 2022.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two children: Ann LaFata (wife of Michael), of Reading; and Timothy, of Wyomissing. Also surviving are three sisters: Susan Armer, of Lancaster; Kathy Maurer (wife of Dennis), of East Petersburg; and Julie Crnkovich (wife of Robert), of Millersville.
By unanimous verdict, Nancy was declared the winner of a brutal 14-year bout with Parkinson's Disease and related dementia. Phoebe's memory support staff held Nancy in high regard for her grace, charm, wit and disarmingly dry sense of humor throughout her nearly three-year stay at Phoebe.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and Millersville University, Nancy was dedicated to early childhood education in many different classrooms and was for a time a devoted military wife during her husband's service.
As a Eucharistic Minister in the Catholic Church, Nancy delivered Holy Communion with a personal touch to recipients in nursing homes and private residences alike. She went far above and beyond in that vital role. She was beloved for performing personal favors and for developing close friendships with those she served, often visiting them with one of her ever-present Yorkies in tow.
A memorial service will be held in the Phoebe Berks Chapel in Wernersville, PA. on Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m. Family visitation will be held in the chapel area at 10 a.m. Contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, 1 Heidelberg Drive, Wernersville, PA., 19565.
