Nancy E. Bachman, 83, of Strasburg, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Mennonite Home. She was the wife of the late Ellis R. Bachman, who died in 2003.
Nancy was a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. She enjoyed singing in the chancel choir and had served as a Deacon. Together with her husband, she also sang with the Ephrata Cloister Chorus.
She was a Past Worthy Matron of Order of the Eastern Star, Lancaster Chapter 501, and The Order of the Amaranth.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Sanford Ellsworth and Helen (Eager) Eckman. She was preceded in death by her sisters Emma Shearer and Helen Bruckart. Nancy is survived by her children, Robert E. married to Deborah (Wetzel) Bachman of Strasburg, John D. and his fiancé' Carol Gibson of Strasburg, and Karen S. Bachman married to William L. Rouse of Lancaster, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
