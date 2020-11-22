Nancy E. Adamire, 92 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ephrata Manor.
Born in Lancaster, Nancy was the daughter of the late Esta Peters. She was a 1946 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She was the loving wife of sixty-two years to the late Robert C. Adamire. Nancy was a faithful, lifelong member of St. Andrew United Church of Christ. She loved sports and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan her entire life. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards with family, and coloring intricate designs.
Nancy is survived by two sons: Glenn Adamire, husband of Peggy, Robert E. Adamire, husband of Cynthia, and two daughters: Ellen Heaps, wife of Charles, and Carol Stetler, wife of Michael; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private viewing and burial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
