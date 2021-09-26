Nancy Diehl Kuehn of Melbourne, Florida and formerly of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania died on 9/9/2021. She is survived by her husband, Carl, her brother, Richard Diehl, and her mother, Mary Diehl of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Nancy's journey took her from graduating at Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill, PA to Penn State University where she discovered her passion for travel and media. She was an account executive in radio and TV and retired from WGAL TV8 Lancaster before moving to Florida. Nancy was an avid golfer, who loved adventure and travel. From the Poker Girls in Melbourne to the golfing gang at Suntree Country Club, from the friends in Harrisburg to the travelers she met along the way, she will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Brevard County Humane Society Animal Shelter 1020 Cox Road, Cocoa, FL 32926 or Brevardhumanesociety.org. A celebration of Nancy's remarkable life will be held at a later date.