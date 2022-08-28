Nancy Darlene Brinser of Elizabethtown passed away on August 13, 2022 while visiting Charleston, S. C. She was born in Harrisburg on October 27, 1947. She was in her 55th year of marriage to Earl Hershey Brinser, Jr. D. O.
Her family was her passion. Included are two sons and families with son Marc Earl and wife Melissa Brinser, grandson Ethan and son Donald Eric and wife Jill Brinser and grandchildren Austin, Jack, and Leah. Also, a cousin Linda (Glenn) Buffington.
She was preceded by her parents Donald J. and Dorothy E. Fisher, and her sister Gloria Moylan.
Nancy loved her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren. she enjoyed dining, musical plays, travel with a notable trip to Mount Rushmore and Viking cruise in Europe.
She attended St. Paul's UMC in Elizabethtown where she had helped in the youth department, vacation Bible School, and in the nursery. She had worked as office manager in her husband's family practice in Lebanon.
Her preparation to return to PA was with the kind people at Charleston Cremation Center.
Services will be held at St. Paul's UMC Saturday. September 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM with light refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations to your favorite charity in Nancy's name.