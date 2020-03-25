Nancy D. Stauffer, 78, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Jacob and Ada V. Pleger Stauffer. She was the companion of Irene Kiphorn, whom she shared a lifetime friendship of 50 years.
Nancy worked at JL Clark for 41 years as a factory worker in their manufacturing department. She was raised in the Evangelical and Reformed Church. Favorite pastimes were fishing at Hammer Creek by Conowingo Dam, photography, and visiting flea markets and garage sales. Known as a great cook, Thanksgiving dinners were a family favorite along with baking cherry cheesecakes. She loved her dogs Trooper and Traveler and was a member of several bowling leagues.
She is the last of her immediate family.
A Private funeral service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.). Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Nancy's name to The Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
