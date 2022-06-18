Nancy D. Engel, age 84, passed away Saturday June 11th under the care of Newport Meadows HC, Christiana, PA. Born in Bethlehem PA on December 21st 1937, she was the daughter of the late H. Barton Keck and Dorothea Bortz Keck. She was the widow of Maynard G. Engel, who passed in April 2020 and shared 64 years of marriage together
Nancy enjoyed many activities over the years, early on, she would garden then can and freeze fruits and vegetables. When Maynard had his cabinet shop with his sons, she could be found in the office doing paperwork and drafting kitchen lay-outs. She also enjoyed painting, and had hand painted several clock dials for the grandfather clocks that were made at Maynard's shop. She could also be found on weekends in the summer going to Fly-ins and airshows with her husband. After retirement, Nancy enjoyed giving tours and explaining the Amish way of life.
Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Dwain M. Engel, husband of Vicki Kurtz Engel, of Leola, PA and her husband Maynard G. Engel. She is survived by sister Ruthann Hildebrand, San Antonio, TX, and her son, Douglas A. Engel, husband of Julia D. Engel, Charlotte, NC. In addition, she has three grandchildren, Justin Engel, Adam Engel, and Allison Engel.
Family and friends are invited to a gravesite memorial service for both Maynard and Nancy on July 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Belleview Presbyterian Church- 810 Newport Ave., Gap, PA 17527 with an informal gathering in the church fellowship hall immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate towards your local humane society or animal shelter.
