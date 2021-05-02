Nancy Clark entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2021. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late William T. Clark and Gladys Anderson Clark. Born in 1942 shortly before her father left for the Army Air Corps for service in WWII, she didn't see her father for the next two years. During this time, she and her mother lived on her grandparents' farm in southern York County while her mother attended nursing school at York Hospital.
Nancy was very independent and lived in her own apartment. In 1983, she moved into St. Peter's Apartments where she resided until her death. She was the only original resident there since it opened 38 years ago. Nancy worked at various diners and restaurants over the years, including Hinkle's, Mountville Diner, and Columbia Diner. She was born and raised attending the Columbia Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her brother Bill and his wife Judy (Haug), who was Nancy's amazing caregiver, and her sister-in-law Carla (Manley) Clark. In addition, she is survived by her niece Sherri Clark Long, nephew Will Clark, nephew Michael Clark, Jr., niece Erin Clark, and 9 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Michael Anderson Clark, who passed recently.
Services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and a service following at 11:00 a.m. Nancy will be buried at the Silver Spring Cemetery, next to her parents, at the convenience of her family. If desired, kindly consider a donation in Nancy's memory to Albright Life, 417 W. Frederick St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
