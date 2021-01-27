Nancy Carroll Rohrer, 90, of Lititz, PA, passed into the presence of her Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Luther Acres in Lititz. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late John C. and Bessie (Buzzard) Huss. Nancy was the widow of the late Elmer G. Rohrer who died in 1984.
Nancy owned NC Rohrer Rentals and was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church where she enjoyed Bible Studies.
Surviving are her children, Donna Geiger (Richard), Richard Rohrer (Cindy), Shirley Deller (Edward), Linda Thompson (Robert), David Rohrer (Candy), and Tim Rohrer (Sheila); nineteen grandchildren, forty-four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, granddaughter Chelsea, and seventeen siblings.
Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be private. A public Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Contributions in her name can be made to Calvary Monument Bible Church at calvarymonument.org, Wycliffe Bible Translators at Wycliffe.org.
