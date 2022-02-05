Nancy Carolyn Noakes Kendig, 85, of Penny Road, Holtwood, PA died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. She was the wife of the late Jay Allen Kendig who died November 27, 2016. Born in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Alfred Henry and Dorothy Allen Noakes.
Nancy worked as a secretary at White Oak Laboratory in Silver Spring, MD and then at the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Pentagon, retiring after 20 years of service. After moving to Pennsylvania in 1985, she worked as a secretary at Millersville University.
Nancy was a member of the Church of Atonement in Wheaton, MD and a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church in Quarryville.
Mom’s hobby and business was as a seamstress while raising the three children. Later in life Nancy and Jay enjoyed many cruises including the Mediterranean, Alaska, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean Islands.
Surviving are three children, Wayne husband of Patricia O’Reilly Kendig of Tuckasegee, NC, Doris wife of Mike Rinehart of Thurmont, MD, Carol Kendig companion of Matt Kutyba of Mt. Airy, MD; 2 grandchildren Christopher husband of Vera Kendig and their children Ryen Kendig, William Kendig, Alivia Kendig and Matthew husband of Venus Kendig and their child Elona Kendig.
She was preceded in death by a brother Rev. Alfred Noakes.
Funeral Service will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:30AM with Rev. Dr. William Netting officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery Elizabethtown, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. reynoldsandshivery.com