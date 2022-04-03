Nancy C. Crumling, 87, of Lititz passed away on March 26, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Harold and Dorothy Burg Crumling. Nancy was a graduate of the former Wrightsville High School. She then attended the University of Pennsylvania where she got her bachelor's degree in nursing and then her master's in nursing administration and research. Nancy was a lifelong member of the Alumni Association of the University of Pennsylvania and member of Sigma Theta Tau, XI Chapter, and the Van Rensselaer Chapter 256. Her nursing career spanned 49-1/2 years. During this time, she worked for the Philadelphia VA Hospital, Albany Medical Center, she opened and worked at Hershey Medical Center, Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania Medical Center. She served as the Vice President of Nursing at Wilkes-Barre General and Canton Potsdam Hospitals. She was also the Assistant Director of Nursing at Masonic Homes and then closed her nursing career after eleven years with Philhaven. Nancy was a lifetime member and elder at Wrightsville Presbyterian Church where she was a former clerk of session. She was active in Presbyterian Women, played in the chime and adult choirs, and was the parish nurse. She was also active on the mission committee and participated in four mission trips to New Orleans. Nancy was a member of the Order of the Eastern star and a lifelong member of Historic Wrightsville.
Nancy leaves behind her niece and two nephews, Debra J. Crumling, wife of Thomas Toborowski of Laurys Station, PA, Richard L. Crumling, Jr., husband of Kimberly of York, Eric (Min) D. Crumling, husband of Christina of York; three great-nieces, Katelyn M. Moore of York, Kirsten M. Crumling of Phoenixville, Allison N. Crumling of York; three great-nephews, Jacob C. Crumling, Maddox L. Crumling, Wesley M. Crumling all of York; one great-great-niece, Kendall Moore and two great-great-nephews, C.J. Moore, Lucas Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. Crumling, Sr.
A memorial service for Nancy will be held promptly at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Wrightsville Presbyterian Church, 205 N. 2nd St., Wrightsville, PA 17368. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's memory to Wrightsville Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville