Nancy Claire Berlot, 89, passed into eternal life November 26, 2022 at Providence Place of Lancaster where she lived 2 1/2 years supported and enriched throughout her Alzheimer's journey.
Since August she was under the exceptionally compassionate care of Grane Hospice of York whose team partnered with Providence Place staff and together provided excellent dedicated round the clock comfort in Nancy's final weeks, days and hours.
Nancy was the daughter of the late George Edward and Claire Marie (Kronenberger) Proeller of Wilkes-Barre and a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1950.
The devoted and happy partner to her sweetheart of 60 years, Raymond Joseph Berlot until his passing in 2010, Nancy and Ray were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church since moving to Lancaster in 1957. They were a joyful team and loved and helped wherever possible family, friends, neighbors and their Cabbage Hill parish faithfully, wholeheartedly and generously.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Joanne M. Servansky and son Raymond G. Berlot, son-in-law Paul Servansky and daughter-in-law Cindy Berlot, all of Lancaster.
Cherished grandchildren: Kathryn Servansky wife of David Gehman of Ephrata, Melissa wife of Jason Fallan of Ephrata, Daniel Servansky husband of Elizabeth of Pittsburgh, Jennifer Berlot fiance of Michael Blaszczyk of Lancaster, James Servansky husband of Gabriella Propato of West Chester, and Bradley Berlot of Lancaster.
Nancy was blessed also to see great-grandchildren in the last decade of her life.
Prior to developing dementia she sent cards for every birthday, anniversary and holiday, shopping sometimes months in advance. And she was the grateful recipient of cards and visits throughout her time at Providence Place from beloved family members including some cherished cousins, and her parish family, and Eucharistic Ministers as soon as the COVID pandemic eased and visits were allowed.
Surviving also are dear family Alvin and Alma Berlot of Nanticoke, a nephew and three nieces as well as Proeller cousins, and their spouses and second cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband Raymond, Nancy was pre-deceased by beloved grandparents, favorite aunts, uncles and cousins, mother-in-law Josephine Berlot, brothers- in-law Stanley and Eddie Berlot, sister-in-law Florence Berlot, and many lifelong friends.
Nancy's funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Pang Tcheou officiating with interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
Kindly consider a gift in her honor to Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »