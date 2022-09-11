Nancy Bowman Norris, 94, of Lancaster left our midst on Saturday September 3, 2022, to rejoin her husband, Richard, for eternity.
Born in Lancaster to the late Frederick R., Sr. and Marie L. Bowman, Nancy graduated from J.P. McCaskey in 1945 and Lancaster Business College in 1947. After working as a secretary for 20 years at Armstrong in Lancaster and Raybestos Manhattan in Manheim, she worked 25 years at the Lancaster Theological Seminary for 4 presidents before serving as Registrar until her retirement in 1993.
Nancy and Richard enjoyed travel, especially on steamboat cruises up and down the Mississippi River when not relaxing at their cottage at Peach Bottom. Her adventures took her to all 50 states, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico during her lifetime.
She was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. She enjoyed reading, story writing, researching family history, and singing.
Preceding her in death were 4 older sisters and brothers and 2 nephews. She is survived by 2 children; Douglas Norris (Anna) and Brenda Norris (Sue Roslevege); 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews, and one niece.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with the Rev. Nathan Baxter officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10 AM until the time of service. Masks are preferred for those in attendance. Interment immediately to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097