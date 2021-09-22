Nancy B. Lapp, 91, of Bird-in-Hand, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at her home. Born in Belleville, she was the daughter of the late Rudy and Dorothy J. Peachey Kanagy. She was the widow of the late Isaac I. Lapp who died in 2007.
Nancy was a school bus driver for Pequea Valley School District, she drove tractor trailer with her husband Ike for 35 years and owned her own Amish van service for several years. Nancy loved her family, flowers and birdies. She was very compassionate and giving and she knew "everyone". She was a member of Faith Evangelical Congregational Church. She also served at the Bird-in-Hand Fire Company.
Nancy is survived by: daughters, Jane wife of Paul Shifflett of Strasburg, Diane wife of Michael Shelly of Lititz, Carol wife of Edwin Miranda of Bird-in-Hand; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and sister, Fannie wife of Glenn Mellinger of Lititz.
The funeral will be held of Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Faith E. C. Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held Friday from 9-11:00 AM at the Church. Interment will be in Stumptown Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hand in Hand Fire Co. Furman's-Leola