Nancy Ann Stoltzfus, 86, of 5272 Denlinger Rd., Gap, entered into rest, Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021 at the home of her daughter Rachel. She was the wife of the late John K. Stoltzfus who died in 2001 and daughter of the late Gideon and Sarah Dienner. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Nancy is survived by: four daughters, Rachel married to Henry B. Stoltzfus, Gap, Barbara married to the late Leroy Zook, Paradise, Ada Ruth married to Elmer Lapp, Narvon, Nancy Ann married to Samuel Smucker, Gap; three sons, Amos married to Sadie Mae King Stoltzfus, John married to Martha Zook Stoltzfus, Samuel married to Amanda Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, all of Gap; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; siblings, Sarah married to the late Sammy Lapp, Leola, Jake married to Ada Dienner of Gordonville; son-in-law, Melvin Lapp, Gratz; sisters-in-law, Susie and Becca Dienner. She is preceded in death by: a daughter, Sara Ann Lapp; brothers, John, Andrew, Ike, Abe, Daniel and Gid Dienner; sisters, Susie Stoltzfus, Leah Zook, Barbara Lapp, Mary Beiler.
Funeral Services will be private from the late home with interment following in Millwood Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
