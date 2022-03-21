Nancy Ann King, age 70 of 2008 Mine Road, Paradise, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Benuel S. King. She was born in Gap, daughter to Susie Smucker Dienner of Gap and the late Daniel S. Dienner. Nancy Ann was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 10 children: Susanna wife of Jerry S. Stoltzfus of Paradise, Barbara Ann wife of David S. Lapp of Kinzers, Daniel D. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus King of Millersburg, PA, Sadie Mae wife of Samuel A. Glick of Kinzers, Esther D. wife of Amos J. Lapp of Kinzers, Enos Jay husband of Ruth Ann Stoltzfus King of Dornsife, PA, Nancy Ann wife of Emanuel K. Stoltzfus of Ronks, David D. husband of Lydiann Glick King of New Holland, Eli D. husband of Fannie Ruth Beiler King of Gap, and Benuel S. Jr., husband of Kathryn Marie Stoltzfus King of New Holland, 49 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 8 siblings: Eli husband of Rachel Stoltzfus Dienner of Parkesburg, Lydiann wife of the late Samuel Fisher of Parkesburg, Sarah wife of David S. King of Gap, Naomi wife of Christ Fisher of Paradise, Daniel S. Jr., husband of Anna Stoltzfus Dienner of Gap, Jacob husband of Martha Smoker Dienner of Gordonville, Susie wife of Daniel Beiler of Gap, and Emanuel wife of Katie Ann Beiler of Airville.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 2008 Mine Road, Paradise, on Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from time of this notice until time of service.
